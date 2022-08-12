Oyo corps member bags 2yrs imprisonment over N9m fraud

A corps member currently serving in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Adetuberu Adetoyese, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment over N9 million internet fraud.

Adetoyese was said to have sentenced by Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The court, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 found Adetuberu, 28, guilty of the two counts preferred against him by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During the judgement yesterday in Oyo, Justice Yusuf while sentencing Adetuberu ordered the forfeiture of a 3-Bedroom flat acquired with the proceeds of the illegal activities.

He also ordered that his Lexus car, different brands of phones and a laptop, which are instruments of the crime as well as the sum N921, 535.49 in his bank account to the Federal Government.

