JUST IN: Oyo APC chairman dies after protracted ailments

The chairman, Oyo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajiboye Omodewu, has been pronounced dead by medical experts in the United States of America (USA).

Omodewu was pronounced dead by medical experts at a hospital in the USA where he had been admitted after falling ill.

He succumbed to death barely a year after leaving the country to receive treatment abroad for an undisclosed ailment that prevented him from leading the party effectively.

The 61-year-old APC chairman’s death was announced on Monday, a development that destabilized activities within the opposition party in the state.

His demise was confirmed by the publicity secretary of the APC, Olawale Sadare, through a terse message to members on Monday.

Omodewu, who recently completed his law degree and law school, was expected to return from his medical trip and inaugurate a reconciliation committee ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Otu-Itesiwaju-born politician was commissioner at different ministries, during the administration of the late former governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi.

Reacting over the APC chairman, a former gubernatorial candidate, Teslim Folarin, has described the death of Omodewu as the exit of his trusted confidant.

He said: “I received, with rude shock, the sad news of the death of the State Chairman of our great party, APC Oyo State, Barr. Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu.

“Until his last moment, he was a diligent, dutiful, committed, and loyal party leader, a wonderful family man, and a friend whose loyalty to party matters was unflagging.

“His ability to organize and restructure the party, even in the face of daunting challenges was awesome. To his credit, the Oyo APC was able to achieve the great successes recorded during the last general elections.

“He was equally instrumental to the resilience demonstrated by the Oyo APC during the last Local Government Elections where the Oyo APC presented candidates in all the 33 Local Governments for the position of Chairmen and the 351 wards as Councilors.

“The Oyo APC and of course myself will miss his leadership qualities and dedication. I pray that God Almighty gives his immediate family, Oyo APC family and friends the fortitude to bear the great loss”.