Oyetola, Wike, Umahi, 43 other ministers names now before Tinubu

Barely 24 hours after the senate cleared and confirmed 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees presented by President Bola Tinubu, the lawmakers have sent the list of the new ministers to the president for swearing ceremony.

The names of the approved cabinet members, as gathered, were now before the president for allocation of portfolios and swearing ceremony.

The lawmakers’ decision on Tuesday to send the 45 names to the president and proceeded to complete their recess has further put doubt on the three nominees that were dropped over inability to get security agencies clearance.

The remaining three nominees not confirmed are former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete from Delta State, and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State.

Names of the ministers approved by the lawmakers before the president were confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel, to newsmen.

In an interview with newsmen at the National Assembly, Gumel explained that the number of ministerial nominees was increased to 48 as against 42 during former president Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The aide said some of the ministries which were merged under the previous administration would now stand alone namely the Ministry of Works and Housing.

He also thanked the Senators for suspending their recess to screen and confirm the nominees.

It would be recalled that the Senate confirmed 45 out of 48 ministerial nominees sent to the upper chamber by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the nominees were not confirmed because they are still undergoing security checks.

The 45 nominees cleared by the Senate are Festus Keyamo, Mariya Mahmoud, Lola Ade-John, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

Others are Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Dave Umahi, Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Bello Muhammad, Badaru Abubakar, Joseph Utsev, Olubunmi Ojo, Betta Edu, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Abubakar Momoh, John Enoh, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, and Yusuf Tuggar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

