Oyetola warns politicians against inciting violence ahead Osun guber election

Governor of Osun state,Gboyega Oyetola has warned opposition political parties ahead July 16 governorship election to steer clear from violence during campaign, as it is against political culture, also yields regrettable action to participants.

Warning has been given to opposition parties to desist from attacks on journalist and the governor’s supporters as witnessed earlier during the campaign in Gbongan town, Ayedaade Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said this during an engagement programme with members of the Osun Chapter of Nigeria Professional Photographers and Videographers Association on Sunday in Osogbo.

According to Oyetola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Oyintiloye Olatunbosun, urged political parties to play the game according to the rules.

He reiterated that Osun has been observed to be one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria. Political campaign should not distrupt the condition of the state, hence, his administration would not tolerate another incidence of political violence.

“We have been going about doing our campaigns peacefully. I expect the opposition parties to emulate our peaceful campaigns across the state”, he noted.

Oyetola, however, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fully prepared to win the election, adding that “APC is the party to beat anytime, any day.”

He noted that his administration would not relent in giving the best to the masses, said much undeniable work had been done in the last three and half years to move the state forward.

The governor said that his administration had over time embarked on socio-economic and infrastructure development in the state.

Speaking at the event was the chairman of the association, Adegoke Issac, who commended the governor for the various developmental projects and his unique approach to good governance through continuous engagement with the people.

He promised that members of the association would work towards the re-election of the governor. Likewise, the civic engagement center was appreciated in its bid to reach out to all social strata in the state.

