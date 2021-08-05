Oyetola visits flood victims, affected communities, promises government’s supports

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has sympathised with residents of the state over the adverse effects of recent floods that ravaged some areas in the state, particularly Osogbo, the state capital.

He assured that his government was working hard to forestall future occurrence of the ugly incident as efforts had been put in place to ensure safety against natural disasters.

Oyetola expressed sympathy over the incident and assured that necessary steps would be taken to address the situation as relevant agencies, including emergency response and disaster management teams had been contacted.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment and inspection tour to some affected areas in the state, the governor also urged residents to stop indiscriminate refuse disposal in the state as it was established that many of the incidents were caused by drainage and waterways blockage.

Addressing residents of Alie community in Olorunda Local Government Area of the state, Oyetola called for attitudinal change to environment management by the residents.

He said that the time had come for residents to adhere strictly to environmental safety tips, saying this remained the only way to permanently put an end to the menace.

“I went round to see things for myself and I’ve seen that the damage was much. We have seen areas requiring interventions like dredging activities. This, we will attend to with immediate effect. I sympathise with the residents of the various communities troubled by flood. The rain was indeed torrential, and that informed our tour around the capital city to assess the impact.

“I sincerely sympathise with our people who have lost property to the flood. It was unfortunate, especially as it didn’t spare any quarter. From our observation, some of the waterways had blockages due to indiscriminate waste disposal by residents. In some cases, some people have mounted structures (either residential or business) on water passages.

“What we must realise is that water will always find a path for itself. Water can never be hindered, hence the need to always accord it its right of passage. What we are concerned about is the safety of our citizens. At this stage, we are not so much bothered about the location of the incident, whether it is a state road or federal road. What matters to us is the safety of the lives and property of our citizens,” Oyetola said.

Some of the areas visited by the governor were Oke-Ijetu area, Alie community, Gbodofon community, Alekunwodo area, GRA and Lameco areas. He was accompanied by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi; Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola; Deputy Chief of Staff, Prince Abdulah Binuyo.

Others are Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, Hon. Sola Oladepo; Special Adviser on Environment and Sanitation, Hon. Rufus Oyegbile; Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Remi Omowaye; Special Adviser on Works and Transport, Engr. Olatoke Olaniyan; Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode; Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, among others.

