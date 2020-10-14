Oyetola tasks women on problem solving ideas, skills for post COVID-19 survival 

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has tasked women on acquiring requisite skills, competencies and problem solving ideas needed for post coronavirus survival and mitigate possible 21st century challanges.

He explained that the women constitute best vanguard for propagating strategy and content needed for thrive during the new normal ocassioned by outbreak of the deadly pandemic, hence the need to acquire skills needed for survival.

The Governor said that the COVID-19 realities have redefined and expanded the essence and importance of technology and knowledge in the new millennium.

Oyetola spoke in Lagos while addressing participants at the virtual 20th National Women Conference of the Committee of wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) on Wednesday, themed “Exploring the Possibilities in a New World”.

Oyetola said that as the conference theme dictates, there was need for the women to turn challenges posed by COVID-19 to opportunities and win the war against the global pestilence.

“The theme provides insights to women to live up to their expectations as bearers and managers of our lives and to swiftly mobilise and prepare humanity to find solutions to the challenges Covid-19 has thrown at us and explore opportunities inherent in the new normal.

“As mothers and society builders, women constitute the best vanguard for propagating the strategy and the content of the new normal to the rest of the society, especially our youths who constitute about 60 percent of our population,” he said.

Furthermore, Oyetola commended the First Lady and mother of the day, Dr. Aisha Buhari, for providing inspirational leadership for women in the country’s collective search for solution to the new realities.

He also commended the COWLSO led by the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, for their service to mankind and continued efforts to empower women and lead the charge toward development of the state.

“This year’s maiden virtual edition of this Conference speaks to the ingenious and creative thinking of the leadership of COWLSO that Dr. (Mrs.) Sanwo-Olu sits atop. It is heartwarming that they have demonstrated ingenuity and resilience by adapting to the realities of the moment to prepare and equip women and youths with the requisite skills and competencies for survival in this post Covid-19 era. We all owe it a duty to convert the opportunities offered by technology and knowledge to explore the possibilities in the new world,” he added.