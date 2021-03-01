Oyetola tasks parents on prioritising children’s welfare, education

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has charged parents and guardians to prioritize the welfare of their children and wards by giving them quality education.

He called on parents to see beyond the present and inculcate Omoluabi virtues in their children, saying this would guarantee a better future for them as well as secure peace of mind for parents at old age.

Oyetola said that by placing the younger generations’ welfare as topmost in their endeavors, such children would grow up to be responsible adults and citizens that could lead the country to greater heights.

Speaking yesterday a fidau prayer for late mother of the state’s Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun State Council, Wasiu Ajadosu, Oyetola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Education, Jamiu Olawumi, stressed the need for parents to train their children on the path of godliness and selfless service to humanity.

According to him, an entity that lives a fulfilled life is one whose life is full of promising children that live worthy lives after his or her demise.

“It is incumbent on every parent to take good care of his or her children. Our presence here today is a reflection of the fact that the deceased took care of her children. As we can see and hear from people while giving testimonies on who the deceased was, she was a good mother whose welfare of her children took topmost priority.

“If Mama was not a good mother, we won’t be here today and for a Governor to be at a function like this, it is an indication that the deceased left behind worthy children. So, the lesson to take home from here is to take good care of our children and secure a better future for them. By so doing, our future is guaranteed.

“We pray Allah to grant the departed soul the best place in paradise and grant the worthy children she left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss, because no matter the age of one’s parents, no one prays for their death,” the governor said.

Oyetola, however, extolled the deceased for the great impact she made on her children while alive as reflected in the quality of the bereaved.