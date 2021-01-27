Oyetola tasks new service chiefs on team work, other measures to defeat terrorism

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has congratulated Air-Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, on his appointment as the new Chief of Air Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that his professionalism, hard-work and dedication to service earned him the new rank.

He also felicitated with other service chiefs appointed by the president including Major-General, Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; and Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff.

Through a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola described the appointment of Amao, who hails from Osogbo, as deserving and a reward for loyalty, sacrifice and dedication to the service of the nation.

He further said that he had no doubt that the new appointees would bring to bear their wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership skills in their new assigned roles.

He indicated since the new rank has thrust upon them higher responsibilities, it was pertinet that the new service chiefs leverage on stronger collaboration, team work among the Nigerian armed forces in protecting the country from internal and external aggression.

Of particular concerns, the governor said, remains the troubled states and region in Nigeria, adding that the newly appointed helmsmen must explore all avenues in restoring normalcy in North East, North West and South West.

Furthermore, he urged Amao to bring his wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership skills garnered over the years to bear on his new responsibilities in justifying the true Omoluabi ethos which distinguished the Yorubas in all their endeavour.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of the State of Osun, I heartily congratulate a worthy son of our dear State, Air-Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, on his appointment as the new Chief of Air Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari. I also felicitate other service chiefs appointed by Mr. President.

“Air-Vice Marshal Amao is a core professional and an experienced military officer who has served the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in several capacities and had participated in different operations within and outside the country. Until his appointment as the Chief of Air Staff, he was the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (TAC). I strongly believe that his professionalism, hard work and dedication to service recommended him for the appointment.

“We appreciate President Buhari for considering a son of Osun for this position. This is a delicate national assignment but we have no doubt that Air-Vice Marshal Amao will bring his wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership skills garnered over the years to bear on his responsibilities as the Chief of Air Staff, and make our State and the nation proud.

“I urge him to take off from where his predecessor, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, stopped and ensure stronger collaboration between the Nigerian Air Force and sister services in the fight against insurgency and banditry, to ensure restoration of enduring peace to all troubled areas in the country, particularly the North East, North West and South West,” the governor was quoted as saying in the statement.