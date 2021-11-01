Oyetola tasks cabinet members, others on resources management

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has tasked cabinet members, other appointed and elected officials to embrace financial discipline and adopt innovative ways of funding infrastructural needs without inflicting pains on workers.

He said that aside from embracing fiscal discipline, government at all levels must begin to pursue aggressively an economic diversification plan that would bring about prosperity and abundance to cater for their statutory obligations.

Oyetola also proffered creative financing approach as panacea to negotiating a balance between bridging infrastructural deficits and prioritising the welfare of workers.

Speaking on Monday while declaring open, the 2021 RATTAWU Week, at Osun State Staff Development Centre, Government Secretariat, Abere, the governor noted that there was need to think outside the box in funding necessary infrastructure without affecting workers salaries and citizens welfare programmes.

Oyetola, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, at the occasion themed, “State’s Infrastructure Development and Wokers’ Welfare: Achieving the Delicate Balance”, Oyetola said that walking the delicate balance would require that the officials think up more innovative ways of funding our infrastructural needs without inflicting pains on the teeming workers.

According to him, given the huge infrastructural deficit that inundates our society and the dwindling revenue of the government, this is a matter that deserves to be collectively looked into, with the intention of generating useful ideas that can guard decision making of the political leadership.

“Without attempting to pre-empt our Guest Lecturer, I wish to submit that walking the delicate balance would require that we all think up more innovative ways of funding our infrastructural needs without inflicting pains on the teeming workers.

“It is equally important that, more than ever, we pursue aggressively an economic diversification plan. As an Administration, we are consistently guided by the conviction that our workers deserve to get their entitlements promptly as critical stakeholders in the wealth-creation process. This conviction inspires us to not only pay salaries promptly, but to also incentivise the productivity of our workers through such deliberate efforts as payment of minimum wage, focused commitment to servicing our pension baggage, among others.

“Additionally, aside our dogged pursuit of a diversification agenda, we have continued to pay a good attention to building requisite infrastructure by adopting a creative financing approach of funding our infrastructure needs without going borrowing. Going by the gains we are seeing, I am convinced that it is indeed possible to walk the delicate balance, with a good dose of focus, industry and fiscal discipline”, Oyetola added.

The Governor also commended the leadership and members of RATTAWU in Osun for the growing partnership between the union and his Administration, saying “I assure you that we will continue to value this partnership for the growth and development of our dear State.”

Meanwhile, members of the Osun State Chapter of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) applauded the Oyetola-led administration for being committed to the welfare and general well-being of the citizens, particularly workers in the state.

In his welcome address, the State Chairman, RATTAWU, Isaac Akinsanya, lauded the administration of Governor Oyetola for prioritising the welfare and well-being of workers since assumption of office. He reiterated the avowed commitment of the union to continue to support the administration in its efforts to reposition the state.

“Indeed, Oyetola is the Governor of the masses who cares about the welfare and well-being of workers. Kudos to you for making it possible for us to be receiving regular salaries. It is on record that since you came on board, salaries have been paid as and when due and just last Saturday, the October salaries were paid”, he added.

