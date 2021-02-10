Oyetola swears in customary court new president, tasks on justice, fairness

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has sworn in the newly-confirmed President of the State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Wasiu Akanbi, with a charge to build a stronger justice system that would deliver a better and more dignified Osun.

He indicated that it was pertinent for the new president to operate with topmost sincerity and ensure fairness and equity in the dispensation of justice in the state as the last hope of the common man.

Oyetola urged Akanbi to use judicial instrumentality to sustaining the peace reigning in the state and adjudicate justice to sustain the status of Osun as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

While addressing the people at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Multi-purpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo, the governor charged the Akanbi to join his contemporaries across the judiciary family in upholding the bench’s integrity.

According to Oyetola, the Customary Court of Appeal remains one of the custodians of the people’s customs and tradition and a formidable medium for protecting them, hence the need for it to always dispense justice to those who have suffered injustice at the lower court and to promptly dispense same in the interest of peace.

“The Customary Court of Appeal has a duty to ensure that the customs and tradition which pertain to marriages, property ownership, inheritance and other spheres which are critical to their lives and are usually unwritten and are therefore often subject to abuse, are protected and sustained.

“As the court which has appellate and supervisory roles on these critical and sensitive matters, the Customary Court of Appeal has a huge task not only to ensure that the sanctity of the people’s customs and tradition is maintained and sustained but also to dispense justice to those who have suffered injustice at the lower court and to promptly dispense same in the interest of peace.

“The President of the Customary Court of Appeal must see a link between his job and societal peace, orderliness, and development and consequently drive his court to perform its role with the highest level of responsibility and fairness to ensure justice and peace for the people.

“He must carry his subordinates along to draw strength from the Omoluabi ethos, which is the springboard of all that Osun stands for. To achieve these goals, the President of the Court of Appeal must regularly build the capacity of his staff and mobilise them to sustain the expectations of the people who see them as their last hope.

“This time calls for a courageous and forthright leadership that will provide guidance and direction to further sustain the peaceful status of the State and the integrity of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man,” Oyetola added.

Furthermore, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continually champion the welfare and well-being of workers, particularly judicial officers in the State.

Speaking after taking the oath of allegiance and oath of office, Akanji pledged to deliver his duties with a high sense of diligence, integrity, and competence saying, “I promise before God and the people not to disappoint the State as I equally pledge to undertake the job professionally and put in my best to serve humanity.”

The appointment and confirmation of Justice Akanbi are sequels to the retirement of his predecessor Justice Eunice Awolalu from service after the attainment of the statutory retirement age.

Those in attendance were Osun First Lady, Kafayat Oyetola; Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; Osun Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo; Secretary to the Osun Government, Wole Oyebamiji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola; Osun Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Femi Akande; other members of the State Executive Council; members of the State Judicial Service Commission; top government functionaries, among others.