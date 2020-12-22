Oyetola signs N109.8bn 2021 budget into law, promises more developmental projects

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has signed the N109.8 billion 2021 Appropriation Bill into law, saying the budget would be implemented in developing the state in the areas of infrastructural projects.

He indicated that with the newly signed budget, the state would be placed on the path of accelerated growth as his administration had concluded plans to deliver on its developmental agenda as contained in his electioneering campaigns.

Signing the bill into law on Tuesday, Oyetola noted that the budget christened ‘Budget of Providence’ had 54 percent capital and 46 percent recurrent expenditure allocations.

He urged all stakeholders, including government officials and tiers of government to work in unison to achieve the administration’s developmental agenda.

“I urge all government officials to prepare to work harder as we resolve to efficiently implement the 2021 Budget which is intended to further deliver prosperity to our people, provide jobs and opportunities for our youths, deliver more infrastructure and put Osun on a sound footing.

“Delivering our Development Agenda for the purpose of building sustainable development is an irrevocable goal and the 2021 budget is a critical component of its building bricks. Signing this Appropriation Bill into law is an invitation to all of us to roll up our sleeves to work together to achieve our set objective.

“The 2021 budget we are signing today offers more hope that we are set to perform even better during the year. With 54 percent capital and 46 percent expenditure allocations respectively and creative income strategies, we are on the path of delivering more on our Development Agenda, which is our pact with the people.

“I would like to thank Mr. Speaker, other members of the House, members of the Executive Council, all political appointees, and the good people of the State of Osun for their understanding and sacrifice without which our strategies for performance would have been unrealisable,” Oyetola said.

Lawmakers at the state’s House of Assembly had last week Friday passed the 2021 budget present by Oyetola on November 10, 2020, for consideration and passage.

The budget which totalled N109,855,051,640 has recurrent expenditures of N50,620,283,140,00 and capital expenditure, which stands at N59,234,768,500,00.

Speaking on the floor of the house, the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, said that the budget prioritized post-COVID-19 recovery with huge investments in the economy.

He added that N1.4bn was also budgeted for Youth Development to address the issue of youth restiveness across the state.

“The House is aware of the second wave of the coronavirus, we encourage our people to begin to take necessary precaution to prevent community transmission of the disease.

“I am also charging the state government and relevant health stakeholders to coordinate an early response system to this second wave, we did it during the first wave and we are confident we can overcome any wave.

“To the glory of God and the prosperity of our state, we hereby pass the 2021 budget; we will transmit the same to the Governor for assent. The budget has been uploaded on the House of Assembly website for transparency, accountability, and feedback,” he said.