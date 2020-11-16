Oyetola reveals Osun preventive measures against COVID-19

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has disclosed how his government’s swift emergency response helped in averting fatal damage of coronavirus outbreak in the state.

He explained that the government proactive and stricter precautionary measures taken during the first waves of the deadly respiratory disease was among effective strategies used in defeating the pandemic and mitigating its impact across the state.

Recognising contributions of health workers and other frontliners in the fight against coronavirus, the governor noted that their commitment and untiring spirits saved the state from unimaginable disaster during the virus peak period.

Speaking on Monday when he received in audience members of the Senior Course 43 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Kaduna, led by the Director, Department of Land Warfare, Brig. Gen. A.A Fayemiwo, the governor hinted that aggressive public enlightenment and education also played an important role in the state’s victory story.

Commending the team who was in Osun for a study tour on the theme “Pandemics & National Security: COVID-19 in perspective”, Oyetola assured the state’s commitment to preventing measures aimed at mitigating spread of the virus during its second wave.

“At the meeting, I appreciated the Nigerian Armed Forces for their collaboration and unflinching security support at all times. I told the delegation that the theme for their study tour was apt, considering the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic globally.

“As a state, the pandemic took its toll on us. However, our proactive measures helped significantly in mitigating its effect on our people as we rose to the occasion with an aggressive public advocacy and containment strategy, with the active support of our frontline workers,” he said.