Oyetola restates commitment to quality healthcare across Osun

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has restated his administration commitment to ensure quality healthcare across the state and that no area would be left out in his government’s health sector reformation drive.

Aside from his commitment to ensure quality healthcare, the governor also enjoined citizens and residents not to compromise safety protocols and guidelines put in place by government and health authorities against the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Oyetola urged residents to be wary of the adverse effects of the second wave of the deadly virus, which he said, had caused untimely deaths across the globe.

Oyetola made these known while speaking at the special prayer session organised to commemorate the 10th years’ anniversary of his late mother, Wulaimot Oyetola, held at the deceased’s residence in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area of the State.

The governor who warned residents to always comply strictly with all COVID-19 protocols, said that it was incumbent on all and sundry to have it in mind that the virus still lives vibrantly in Nigeria and other parts of the world.

He advocated frequent and consistent use of face masks and hand sanitisers as panacea for safety, warning that the virus was no respecter of persons regardless of status and place in the society.

Oyetola who described his late mother as a woman of virtue and an epitome of womanhood, said he was what he is today because of what his parents inculcated in him and his siblings.

He called on the parents to take good care of their children and always look after their welfare, saying, “this is the only way to justify why they are brought to life.”

“This is an annual prayer which we have been doing over time since her demise to pray to Almighty Allah to repose her soul and continue to make her the occupant of Aljana firdaus. It is a way of remembering her good deeds and unquantified love for the people, particularly her children while alive. She was a good mother to all and she was religious and kind-hearted.

“We shall continue to remember her and pray for her. And this prayer is to further encourage our parents to take good care of their children and nurture them in the right path to greatness. I am using this occasion to appeal to our people to take Covid-19 more seriously than before and stop insinuating that the virus has been eliminated.

“As we can see and hear, the second wave is more dangerous, more deadly and devastating, hence the need for all to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols and guidelines. We must begin to comply with the basic safety protocols by washing our hands and applying facemasks regularly.

“As a government, we will not relent in our efforts to continue to provide quality, adequate and affordable healthcare services as part of our administration’s resolve to build a healthy society.

“I am assuring our people that the gesture to further support the quality healthcare delivery through the provision of vaccines to combat the spread of the virus would be taken as topmost priority as soon as we take the delivery of the vaccines,” Oyetola said.

The occasion was attended by the governor’s father, Hammed Oyetola; the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; the Senator representing Osun Central, Ajibola Bashiru; the Ataoja of Osogbo Oba Jimoh Olanipekun; Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi led other traditional rulers; the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; members of the State Executive Council, Islamic clerics, among others.