Oyetola releases 780M for pension, other gratituties clearance

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has released the sum of Seven Hundred and Eight Million Naira (708,000,000.00) to pay pensions and other gratuities clearance of retirees in the state.

He stated the released amount for clearance of pension and gratuities of pensioners were in line with his administration’s commitment to cater for welfare of workers, particularly retirees in the state.

Confirming Oyetola’s approval, the state’s Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade, said that the governor’s gesture further cement the administration’s commitment to the people’s welfare, saying effort had been mustered to give workers the pride of place they deserve.

Oyebade while giving the breakdown of the fund released through a statement on Monday, explained that the sum of N508million was approved to pay pensions of retired civil servants under the Old Pension Scheme, while the sum of N150million was approved to pay selected retirees “based on merit”, under the Contributory Pensions Scheme.

According to him, the total sum of N50million will be used to offset part of the gratuities of retired officers under the Old Pensions Scheme.

He added that the list of names of the selected retirees has been posted on the notice boards of the Ministry of Information and Civil Orientation; State Pensions Bureau and the Office of the Head of Service.

“Retirees are enjoined to check their names on the boards as payment starts on Tuesday, 23 November, 2021,” the statement reads in parts.

