Oyetola reiterates commitment towards youth development, empowerment 

In a bid to guarantee a meaningful future for youth, the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his administration’s commitment towards developing and empowering youths across the state for productive engagement and better positioned for leadership.

He explained that youth’s strength and their collective ability to bring development to any state or nation when properly groomed and empowered necessitated his administration’s resolve towards preparing the youths for their betterment and task of nation-building.

The Governor noted that his administration would stop at nothing in providing purposeful leadership, right policies and framework for stakeholders to engage, empower, and equip the youths of the state in realizing their potential and take advantage of the opportunities available to make positive contributions to the wellbeing of their respective communities in the state.

Speaking during the virtual meeting organized by the State Ministry of Youth and Sports in commemoration of 2020 International Youth Day, said his administration was concluding plans to formulate Osun Youth Policy Document which would enable the youths to take their rightful positions in the society.

“In order to consolidate on our gains so far, we are putting a Policy Document together, which we shall soon present to the public for inputs and adoption. The State of Osun Youth Policy Document is a fallout of the country’s National Policy on Youth. In our own policy, we will be talking about the 4Es, namely, Youth Education, Youth Engagement, Youth Empowerment, and Youth Entrepreneurship.

“This policy sets out guidelines and provides the framework for all stakeholders to engage, empower and equip the youth of the State to realise their potential and take advantage of the opportunities available to make positive contributions to the wellbeing of their communities across the entire State.

“The State Youth Policy emphasises greater youth participation and engagement in decision making as well as welfare programmes of the Government at both State and Local Government levels. This Policy will ensure sufficient investment by the State through the provision of resources, skilled labour, and facilities.

“We believe that engaging the youth for positive development will ensure a safer society and a better Osun. We also acknowledge the fact that we need to collaborate with other stakeholders to achieve our objective. I am glad to say that our doors are open for such collaborations”, Oyetola said.