Oyetola reiterates commitment on youth-focused programmes

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his administration commitment to younger generations empowerment, engagement, and ensuring the sustainability of its youth-oriented policies and programmes.

The governor noted that it has become imperative to properly harness the embedded potential in youths for greater productivity, as welfare of the people, particularly the youths, remains non-negotiable for his government.

He noted that his administration was putting modalities in place to ensure adequate sustainability of its youth-oriented policies in manners that produce more self-sustaining and independent youths in the state.

This, according to him, is aside government’s previous empowerment programmes where not less than 5,000 youths have benefitted from different vocational trainings.

Oyetola said these during an interactive session to commemorate the 2021 International Youth Day while fielding questions from youths at the Osun Staff Development Centre, Abere, Osogbo.

Oyetola, who spoke extensively on government’s interventions across sectors as they affect the wellbeing of youths, said that his administration has invested in education, mining, agriculture and tourism to gainfully secure the interest of youths in these sectors.

On agriculture, Oyetola disclosed that the sum of N1 billion has been disbursed to farmers, largely youths, through the Anchors Borrower’s Programme since assumption of office.

“I welcome all great Osun youths and congratulate them all on the important occasion of the 2021 International Youth Day, which has the theme ‘Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.’

“For me, the theme underscores the importance of enabling our young people to play a major role in the ongoing global challenges to sustain the economy, society and the environment.

“I, therefore see today’s interaction as another opportunity for us as a Government to engage with you, our future leaders, and to further develop strategies towards creating the Osun of our dreams.

“Recall that only recently, we launched the Osun Youth Policy, which enunciates our Administration’s grand vision and specific youth development strategies. We are already following through to ensure effective implementation”, Oyetola said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Yemi Lawal, lauded youths in the state for their tenacity and hard work at all times despite the challenging time confronting the nation.

Lawal, who described Oyetola’s administration as youth-friendly, assured them of government’s commitment to improving the quality of lives of the young ones and creating opportunities to achieve their dreams.

“It is to be noted that the youths in the State have played active roles in nation-building and I am assuring you that this Administration will continue to sustain youth-oriented programmes targeted at creating job opportunities for the unemployed ones in the state.

“I wish to commend youths in the State for their tenacity and hard work at all times despite the challenging time that is confronting us. I also commend the strong zeal of the present Administration in the State under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola who is committed to improving the social economy and general well-being of the young people in the state”, Lawal said.

