Oyetola: Reflections on leadership and legacy

“And reckon (people) by the number of years, so that they may understand. (Quran 18:19).

My first encounter with Adegboyega Oyetola, then Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola, occurred in 2014 during the buildup to the Osun governorship election, where Aregbesola sought reelection on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket. Today, Oyetola serves as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

My second and most enduring encounter with Oyetola commenced in October 2016, when I was appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media by Aregbesola. I later continued to serve under Governor Oyetola in the same capacity from December 4, 2020, to November 26, 2022. This tenure fostered a profound bond between us, transforming into a lasting father-son relationship that remains strong to this day.

Reflecting on Oyetola’s leadership and legacy reveals valuable insights into governance, vision, and community impact. Born on September 29, 1954, in Iragbiji, Osun State, Oyetola’s transformation from insurance expert to Chief of Staff, governor, and now minister, demonstrates unwavering dedication to public service. It shows that one can live with conviction and integrity, earning respect rather than hatred. Today, Nigerians admire not only his achievements but also his character, shaped by humility, compassion and an untiring commitment to the greater good.

Oyetola’s remarkable journey teaches us that true fulfilment lies not in power, wealth or fame, but in humility, empathy and a deep connection to the human experience. Through life’s trials and triumphs, he has remained steadfast, acknowledging divine guidance. Now, he seeks the quietude that calms the mind, clarity that illuminates the heart, and wisdom that guides the soul.

Olalekan Badmus, an engineer and former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties in Oyetola’s government, praises the former governor as “a highly respected leader with a proven track record of delivering on promises and upholding exceptional administrative ethics. Badmus, who’s currently the Executive Director of Marine and Operations at the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), believes that Oyetola’s legacy continues to inspire and motivate both those who’ve worked under him and those growing under his guidance. I also share this sentiment!

As we mark Oyetola’s 70th birthday, Psalm 90:12 takes on profound significance: “Teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom. This milestone presents a unique opportunity to explore the intersection of politics, governance and community development through his experiences. We can draw valuable lessons from his leadership, highlighting the importance of vision, integrity and compassion in shaping Nigeria’s future.

As Oyetola marks seven decades of life, has his extensive experience taught him to cherish every day? If his 70th birthday presents a chance to reflect on his legacy, accomplishments and future goals, will he leverage this landmark to mentor, advise and inspire future leaders? What does he hope to achieve or leave behind? Is it not time for the consummate politician to start reassessing priorities, considering succession planning, and ensuring his vision endures? Will he consolidate past accomplishments or pursue new challenges? Can his influence champion critical policies, education, healthcare or economic development?

At 70, Oyetola should cement his legacy by consolidating achievements and resolving pending issues. As he begins this new chapter, recognizing when to pass the baton and offer guidance, rather than control or power play, is crucial. It is a time for reflection, growth, and exploration of personal passions that bring joy and fulfilment. Sharing his wisdom through memoirs, lectures, or mentorship will inspire future generations and solidify his historical impact. Since perfection is Gods exclusive domain, IleriOluwa, as Oyetola is fondly called, should own mistakes, acknowledge errors, and foster a culture of responsibility with tactical mandate. Even when he has mastered the clock, he still has to thread the needle carefully, and his commitment to integrity will have a lasting impact beyond his tenure – knowing his legacy transcends politics.

In the words of Nelson Mandela, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. And, according to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in 2021, there were “8-15% dropout rate among adolescents in primary and secondary schools across the Southwest region, which include Ekiti, Oyo, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, and Ogun states. For Oyetola specifically, education “is the foundation upon which an individual builds his or her life. So, is it any wonder why his commitment to education is evident in initiatives like payment of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees for students, distribution of educational materials and scholarship schemes? For these noble ventures, Oyetola deserves all the flowers!

Ìlera l’ògùn orò (Health is wealth) Marking his 70th birthday, Oyetola’s free medical and surgical outreach for more than 4,000 Osun State residents is truly commendable. This initiative showcases his unwavering commitment to community well-being. Additionally, distributing raw food items to vulnerable individuals through selected mosques, churches, and accredited centers across the state demonstrates his kindness and dedication to those in need. Indeed, thats a kind of heart!

‘Ilé la ti ń kó èsó r’òde’ (Charity begins at home). I’ve long argued that Oyetola’s lasting legacy will be shaped by his success in revitalizing Osun APC, rather than his current role in Abuja. Beyond his distinguished public service, his political endeavors, particularly in addressing Osun APC’s challenges, must yield tangible results. Currently, Osun APC yearns for testimonies that are difficult for the enemies to believe and Oyetola should be prepared to lead the prayer warriors.

In today’s complex and noisy political landscape, defections have become an inherent part of the game. Unfortunately, pretence, sycophancy and eye-service have also become synonymous with its unwritten rules. Of course, thats why those who are supposed to be seeing visions end up kneeling for those who are imbued with the gift of dreaming. How do I mean? Specifically, why do politicians in Nigeria, including those in Osun State, predominantly switch between the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and APC, rarely considering alternatives like Labour Party (LP) or Action Alliance (AA)? As Oyetola takes on the challenge of revitalizing Osun APC’s fragile dynamics, he must recognize that election victories rely practically on the undiluted support of the mass of the people, the critical electorate. Therefore, appealing to their consciences is paramount!

To revitalize his influence, Oyetola should do more in reconnecting with the grassroots by personally engaging local communities, listening to their concerns, and sincerely empowering them to drive change. This entails fostering intra-party democracy through open dialogue, transparency and inclusive decision-making. By building strategic alliances with like-minded organizations and stakeholders, IleriOluwa can amplify his impact and create lasting change.

At 70, Oyetola’s life embodies the human experience: a poignant balance of vulnerability and resilience, impermanence and transcendence. Seven decades of life have distilled his perspective, revealing that true fulfilment stems from appreciation, not accumulation, and that life’s value lies not in its length, but its depth. Yes, his journey has illuminated the convergence of purpose and meaning, where passion meets significance.

As this soulful individual, whose life embodies the beauty of human existence, embarks on a new chapter, may his praise resonate eternally, inspiring humanity with a symphony of gratitude! May his faith remain unwavering, his heart humble, and his spirit vibrant! May his journey be filled with transcendent moments, wise reflections, cherished memories, and the uplifting power of faith, hope and love! May he find solace in the present, gratitude for the past, and hope for the future!

Because He lives, for Adegboyega Oyetola, the end is not now!

May the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world, grant us peace in Nigeria!

*KOMOLAFE wrote in from Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State, Nigeria (ijebujesa@yahoo.co.uk)