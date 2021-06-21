Oyetola receives over 2000 PDP defectors from Adeleke’s stronghold

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has received over 2000 members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who recently defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ede area of the state, stronghold of PDP candidate during 2018 governorship election in the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The over 2000 defectors attributed their defection to the good governance and purposeful leadership exhibited by the Oyetola’s administration in the last two and half years, and that it was important they throw their support behind the governor in line with their commitment to ensuring continuity as the state approach another governorship poll.

Confirming to numbers to The Guild on Monday, a source from the APC Secretariat, noted that the decampees were led to the party last week by two prominent PDP chieftains from Ede, including Adebowale Azim from Ede-North and Raji Sijuade from Ede-South respectively.

But receiving the decampees yesterday at the Government House, Osogbo, Oyetola said that their defection was a testament to his administration’s purposeful leadership and an affirmation that the people of the state were solidly behind his government and the APC.

He expressed delight at the bold step taken by the defectors in view of the palpable political circumstance that would have prevented them from doing so. He also tasked APC members and loyalists across the nation, particularly in Osun, on the need to brace up to the present challenges of entrenching the party to continuously wax stronger, by working in unison as one family and a united entity.

Oyetola, who reaffirmed his Administration’s commitment to continuously extend hands of fellowship to all, assured the new members of equal rights and opportunities in the scheme of things. He also urged them to commence internal work for the party as elections are fast approaching.

The governor said: “I am extremely happy to receive you. No doubt, your defection has further reaffirmed our commitment to purposeful leadership as manifested in your reasons for deciding to join the train of the progressives family.

“You have come at the right time. We commend you for seeing reasons to join our party. I can assure that we will not relent in our efforts to continually put smiles on our people’s faces. We have just started the good things. What you see is just the tip of the iceberg compared to what we have to do for our people. I am happy that every community can now feel the presence of good governance. This is what we are here for.

“So, please don’t see yourselves as new members. Do everything possible to advance the party. I assure you that there is no discrimination in our party; we are one big family. This is what I want you to continue to do,” he added.

In their separate remarks, the two major figures among the defectors, Azim and Sijuade, said that the performance and achievements of Oyetola attracted them to the APC. According to them, their defection was voluntary as they were convinced by the monumental achievements recorded by the Oyetola Administration in the last two and half years, particularly in Ede.

Enumerating some of the good works of the administration that triggered their defection, the leaders identified the road network and other infrastructural development efforts within and outside Ede as strong pointers to the fact that the governor and his party meant well for the residents, particularly the people of their town.

They, therefore, pledged their loyalty and support to the ruling party, noting that they are ready to work for the success of the APC in future elections.

