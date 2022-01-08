Oyetola promises support, cooperation to APC reconciliation committee

“On our part, we are willing to give you all the necessary support to make this a success. I hope you will enjoy the hospitality of our State. By any standard, we have not disappointed the party. Within the little we have, we have justified the confidence reposed in us”, Oyetola added.

“We are peaceful people. Looking at the caliber of people that are involved in the Committee, I have no doubt that reconciliation is possible. The Chairman of the Committee had done so well when he served as Nasarawa Governor, ditto the other Governors in the Committee as well as other members of the Committee.

“We will give you all the support, you will have the maximum cooperation expected of us. I welcome the idea of accepting petitions and finding solutions to all contentious issues.

“I appreciate this visit and I thank you most sincerely for taking the trouble to come to us. No organization without issues, but what is important is to find a possible way of reconciliation.

While promising the committee of his administration’s absolute cooperation and support to carry out the exercise, he expressed confidence in the composition and ability of the members of the Committee to dispense justice and ensure fair play throughout the exercise.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee disclosed their readiness to ensure a fair hearing, equity, and justice in carrying out their official exercise in the State.

Adamu said that members of the party have come to attend to palpable contentious matters, treat petitions and elicit responses after which their report would be made in line with the directive of the authority of the party at the national level.

According to the chairman, the Committee would be attending to petitions vis-a-vis complaints from the members of the party before coming up with its findings.

“I want to thank Mr. Governor for personally being available to receive us. We are the committee appointed and inaugurated sometime in November last year to serve as members of the reconciliatory committee on issues that border on relationship and institutional matters.

“We have done much on the northern states and we started that of Southwest on Thursday in Lagos. Yesterday, we were in Ogun State, and today, we are in Osogbo, the Osun State capital city.

“As a matter of tradition and respect, when we go to a State like this, where our party is in power, we owe it a duty to pay courtesy on the Governor, because here (Government House) is our home, to announce and inform him we are in his land. That is what brought us here. After this, it is our intention to see what efforts had been made on those who petitioned. If they are identifiable, we want to meet with them.

“After meeting them, we will come back to our home to meet the Governor and our party so that if there is any allegation or accusation from the petition received, and after listening to the petitioners, we will listen to the responses in order to ensure fair hearing from all the parties involved.

“Our intention here is to maximize the opportunity of getting an evaluation of relevant materials after which we will go to Abuja and sit as a committee and develop what we have in the report, which we will share with the authority of the party at the national level that appointed us.

“That is what we are here for. Once again, we appreciate the solidarity and love you have shown to receive us. It is our hope that we will have the cooperation to succeed from you, the government, and, of course, our genuine party members”, he added.