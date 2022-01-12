Oyetola promises more recruitment after onboarding 1,000 newly engaged teachers

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that his administration’s desire to recruit more teachers was aimed at bridging inherited staffing gaps and produce globally-competitive students who will be assets to the State’s sustainable educational development goals.

He said that the state was pleased under his watch to recruit the brightest of the best and deploy them to primary and secondary schools across the state to give the children quality education with the ultimate objective of building a solid foundation for the transformation of the sectors and the state.

Oyetola who noted that his administration has given education the prime place as the driver of its development agenda and the tool for achieving sustainable development, disclosed that workable strategies have been put in place to achieve the laudable objectives.

Oyetola spoke yesterday while declaring open, the pre-engagement training programme for the newly-recruited 1,000 Osun teachers, at Ataoja School of Science, Osogbo. The programme which was organised by the ministry of Education was designed to train the new teachers and integrate them into the tradition of teaching and educational excellence.

Addressing the people on the occasion, Oyetola said that his administration has been providing adequate, affordable, quality, equitable, well-rounded and functional education for the students to enable them to contribute their quota to the development of the state and to earn their place in the world’s education space.

Oyetola, who described education as a primary sustainable tool to achieve the desired all-round growth and development, said that his government would stop at nothing to realise the worthy objective of making excellence the common denominator of all sectors.

Enumerating some of the modest achievements recorded by his administration in the education sector in the last three years, Oyetola said progressive improvement has been made for students in the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He said that the state had recorded progressive improvement and upped the performance from what it met in 2018 from 46.30 per cent credit pass in five subjects including Mathematics and English to 59.35 per cent in 2019 and 59.68 per cent in 2020, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 lockdown.

The governor stated that his government has been working hard to train and re-train the teachers to be the best that they can be just as efforts are being made to ensure adequate renovation of school buildings and provision of educational materials for the students across the state.

He congratulated the newly-recruited teachers for coming into the fold of well-trained and hard working teachers in the state, just as he implored them to bring conventional requirements of diligence, discipline, hard work and commitment to bear on their job, saying, they will also have to tap on their creativity and innovation.

“In line with our desire to achieve zero tolerance for indiscipline, including truancy, bullying, drug abuse and cultism, we have put stringent measures in place to ensure discipline and good school attendance. Our public school students are the proof of the quality of the education we provide in Osun. They have proved their mettle in Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) and have also won national awards.

“The above-mentioned policies, measures and milestones are the platforms we are welcoming you into as deliberate efforts at further improving the performances of our students and transforming our educational climate. We look forward to your contributions to building our educational edifice.

“Our dear newly-recruited teachers, you are coming into the teaching profession at a most challenging time: a time when our Administration has raised the bar of education; at a time our students have won national laurels and have proved to the nation that our public schools can compete with the best within and outside the nation; at a time the New Normal thrown up by the Covid-19 pandemic expects teachers to look beyond what they learned in their respective institutions.

“Consequently, these extant realities put a lot of responsibilities on you in terms of content and methodology so that you can meet up with the realities of contemporary times and expectations. In order to be relevant and to meet expectations, you will not only bring conventional requirements of diligence, discipline, hard work and commitment into your job, you will also have to tap on your creativity and innovations.

“Attaining success begins from drawing from and applying the kernels and lessons of this training, which has been organised to hone your skills, integrate you into the contemporary teaching environment and sharpen your competencies to enable you to contribute your best and produce competitive players in the knowledge and technology-driven century and the post-Covid-19 virtual teaching era.

“I urge you to give this training your best shot and draw relevant lessons from the new skills and competencies that will make you stand out among your peers and become 21st Century- and New Normal-compliant teachers”, he added.

