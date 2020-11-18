Oyetola promises improve economy through youth empowerment

In a bid to ensure genuine reconciliation after protest against police brutality in Osun State, the state’s Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to revamping the state’s economy through youth empowerment, engagement and development.

This is coming as he also promised that his administration would leave no stone unturned to properly harness the potential of the youth for rapid economic gains.

While describing the youth as the hope and future of the nation, Oyetola hinted that his government has designed workable Development Agenda which accords the youth a special priority.