Oyetola promises improve economy through youth empowerment

In a bid to ensure genuine reconciliation after protest against police brutality in Osun State, the state’s Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to revamping the state’s economy through youth empowerment, engagement and development.
This is coming as he also promised that his administration would leave no stone unturned to properly harness the potential of the youth for rapid economic gains.
While describing the youth as the hope and future of the nation, Oyetola hinted that his government has designed workable Development Agenda which accords the youth a special priority.
Speaking on Wednesday at a one-day interactive forum on youth development tagged “Osun EndSARS Aftermath Stakeholders Engagement,” held at Aurora Conference Centre, Osogbo, Oyetola who reeled out some of the youths’ intervention programmes already initiated by his administration, explained that the newly- inaugurated Osun Ethanol Bio-Refinery Factory located in Ayekale, Iragbiji, would employ over 10,000 youths when it begins operation.
The governor further disclosed that the ongoing project of the International Trade Centre/Industrial Hub and Inland Port, Dagbolu was capable of creating massive job opportunities for Osun youths.
“The people, including the youth, are the reason we are in government. Our administration came into office on the shoulders of Development Agenda, a programme carefully created to bring all the sectors and the people into the development net, and to build on the foundation laid by our predecessors to take Osun to higher heights.
“Within two years after coming into office, we have delivered adequate and quality services, projects and programmes across the state in a manner that will sustain the peace in the state, transform the economy, industrialise the State, provide jobs for the people, especially the youth, and provide security and welfare for people.
“On the part of government, we have developed a Youth Policy christened the 4 E’s: Youth Empowerment, Youth Engagement, Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Education. At our Exco meeting two days ago, we ratified the policy document. We shall be unveiling it soon. The EndSARS protest has certainly awoken our youths to their civic power. As stakeholders, we owe it a duty to convert that power to positive advantage.
“We are working assiduously to urgently fashion out ways of not only catering for the interest of our young people in governance but also ensuring their active inclusion in the development process. Aforementioned are the efforts we have made and are still making to transform the economy of the State, create jobs for the people and the youths and ensure the good life for all and sundry,” he added.
The Guild 1271 posts 0 comments