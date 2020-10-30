Oyetola okays new minimum wage, other welfare packages for workers

In recognition of civil servants’ contribution to Osun State development, the Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved implementation of a new minimum wage and lifted an eight years ban on annual salary increment for civil servants in the state.

Oyetola, also in his fulfilment of campaign promises of better welfare packages to civil servants, lifted the embargo placed on civil servants promotions and conversions from other aims of civil service to the state.

The governor approved these welfare packages on Friday for civil servants after receiving recommendations of Government and Labour Committee inaugurated earlier in the year to work out modalities for a new minimum wage for all workers in the state.​

Addressing pressmen after receiving the recommendation of the committee chaired by Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola, he described civil servants as reasons the state economy was still strong and outstanding in spite of the global storm occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus.

On the new minimum wage, Oyetola stated that the new wage regime would commence from November 1, 2020 and that it addresses workers agitation on welfare issues.

He added: “We have lifted the ban on Annual Salary Increment which was done in 2012. The embargo on promotions and conversions is also lifted with immediate effect. This is in fulfilment of our Administration’s pledge to give the welfare of our workers the deserved attention.

“I appreciate Labour Leaders and the entire workforce in Osun, who are our allies in the race to deliver stellar services to our people, for their selflessness, understanding, perseverance, and love for State”.

Oyetola, meanwhile, appealed to civil servants to re-commit themselves towards efficient service delivery to the citizens as a reciprocation to the gestures which now required that N750 million be added to its monthly wage bill.