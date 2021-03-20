Oyetola lists conditions for APC continuous acceptance across Nigeria

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that for All Progressives Congress (APC) to enjoy wider acceptance across Nigeria in 2023 and beyond, there was need for leaders and members of the party to observe and respect party supremacy by subsuming self-interest under the larger party interest.

He also added that APC leaders must commit to enforce the constitution of the party to the letter, saying that such was necessary for the party to continue to be strong, enduring and vibrant.

Oyetola, who is a member of APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Committee, noted that without recourse to party supremacy and starving of personal interest, APC may derail from a party that was accepted across the country.

He said these yesterday while delivering his keynote address at the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Special Committee on the Review and Amendments of the APC Constitution in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Furthermore, Oyetola charged the Prof. Tahir Mamman-led committee to come up with amendments that would engender justice, equity, fairness and the rule of law.

According to him, the review and amendment of the party’s constitution is a welcome development and necessary addition to the ongoing nationwide registration/revalidation exercise of the party.

He added that the two exercises are geared towards repositioning and re-engineering the party for greater heights.

“This constitution amendment requires all hands to be on deck. Every voice counts. We must all collaborate to make the exercise a success, by proposing credible amendments at individual, Unit, Ward, Constituency and group levels for a stronger and a more vibrant APC.

“For our party to continue to be enduring and vibrant, we must come up with amendments that engender justice, equity, fairness and the rule of law, and consequently produce the people’s constitution.

“We must also find the courage to enforce our laws and rules; commit to enforce the Constitution of the party to the letter; observe and respect party supremacy by subsuming self-interest under the larger party interest, and revitalise and respect party institutions.

“Additionally, we must establish a forum for promptly resolving conflicts and crises as they occur at the National and State levels, and rein in erring party members to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor said that the APC, being the ruling party “remains the hope of the nation and must provide leadership by respecting our constitution and putting up appearances and conducts that ensure that the nation achieves its vision. Charity must begin from home.

“I solicit your cooperation and collaboration with the leadership of our great party to in their resolve to build a party we shall all be proud of.”