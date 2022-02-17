Oyetola is destroying my legacies in Osun- Aregbesola

Ahead of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Osun State, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has revealed reasons for the face-off between him and his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, as well as why the governor must not be the party’s flagbearer in the upcoming poll in the state.

Aregbesola said that Oyetola waged war against him after he became governor through reversal of policies and programme initiated by his administration for the state.

The minister, who was the immediate past governor for the state, stressed that the incumbent governor rather than complement his legacies, allegedly embark on the facilities’ destructions across the state.

He disclosed this on Thursday while addressing party members garnering support for his anointed candidate and former Secretary to the State Governor, Moshood Adeoti.

At the rally in Ikire, Oyetola’s hometown, the minister stressed that all efforts to appease the governor not to embark on the plans proved abortive, saying he considered him as an enemy.

Addressing the congregation in the Yoruba language, he noted that pleaded with Oyetola for months after assuming office not to fight him, adding that his successor rejected his advice which made him call his people and told them to salvage the party.

He said, “I begged him for two years, I told him that people must not mock us. I told him, that he was heading towards destruction. I served this state with the whole of my heart, I also positioned Oyetola, so that he could succeed me in office.

“When we came to this town (Ikire) for his campaign, we were drenched in rain from the Akire’s palace to this place. He gets to that office, he claimed I am his enemy. Those who contested against him during our party primary he pulled them closer, while he fights me.

“Since Oyetola assumed office, he has waged war against me like I once harmed him. He claimed that I do not want him to emerge as governor, I told him that I heard him and that now he has been governor, what else does he want?

“I begged him for two years, I told him that people must not mock us. I told him that he is heading towards destruction. I begged him for two years. I sent people to help me beg that, he did not have to love me, but he must not fight me; even if he wanted to fight me, he should not abuse me and destroy my legacies.

“All that I told and warned him not to do, was what he did. He opposed what I did; all the things I did together with him for eight years, he opposed and reversed them. He thought he could destroy me through my work; nobody was pushing him, he is pushing himself. He deliberately towed that path. He waged war on me and refused to listen to my pleas until he got rid of me.

“When I observed that he would not listen, I called people together that they should start telling your people that progressives family must not be destroyed. The party chairman, Famodun, that we took away from PDP, he may return to that party, we must not let him lead us astray. Leaders of the party then agreed that we should go back to where we missed the road in 2018.

“When Adeoti was angry with us, he did not abuse us, when we refused to do his will, he protested but he never cursed us. We have realised our mistake. That is why we gave him the ticket of our caucus.”

