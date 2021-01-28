Oyetola inaugurates committee on transparency, accountability

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated the newly-established Programmes and Projects Implementation Monitoring Committee as part of the administration’s commitment to achieving a better and more efficient performance index in the Year 2021.

Aside performance, the committee is also saddled with the responsibility of ensuring unwavering commitment of the administration to running a transparent government that would be accountable to the electorates.

The committee, which was inaugurated on Thursday during the opening of a four-day retreat held in Ada, comprised officials of Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget; Ministry of Finance; Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building; Osun Internal Revenue Service; Office of the Accountant General; Public Procurement Agency; and Bureau of Social Services.

While declaring open the retreat and inaugurating the committee, the governor said that all the members were selected to serve as watchdogs after careful consideration of their offices and the central role they play in ensuring effective governance and delivery of dividends of democracy to the citizens.

Oyetola noted that the committee had been put in place such that would help the administration further block loopholes and ensure that all programmes and projects were adequately aligned with the spirit and intents of its development agenda and economic revitalisation.

While enjoying the members to remain dedicated to their assignment, the governor explained that the retreat would afford the government an opportunity to make necessary arrangements and adequately prepare for the 2021 fiscal year.

According to him, this Committee is necessitated by the need to harmonise our programmes, enhance efficiency and ensure the prompt implementation of our development agenda.

“During our campaigns in the build-up to the election, we promised to serve our people with sincerity of purpose and to offer responsible governance that runs with the values of probity, accountability and transparency.

“In the last two years, we have laboured to fulfil these goals. However, we must not rest on our oars. This is because it is in working harder than we would be able to deliver more on our electoral promises while leaving a legacy of unparalleled service delivery.

“Posterity will only be favourable to us if we serve our people to the best of our abilities,” the Governor added.

Participants at the retreat include the Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles ‘Diji Akinola, the Head of Service, Dr. Festus Oyebade; the Commissioner for Finance, Bola Oyebamiji; the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Olalekan Yinusa.

Others are Special Adviser on Budget and Economic Planning, Aderemi Kolajo; other members of Cabinet; Permanent Secretaries; Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

The facilitators at the retreat include Professor Niyi Akinnaso who spoke on “Leadership, Governance and Ethics in Public Sector Service Delivery”, and Sikirulai Bello who spoke on “Inter-Agency Collaboration, Project Planning and Delivery”.