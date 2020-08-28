Oyetola inaugurates Amotekun boards, assures improve security 

In its bid to strenghtened security architecture across the state, the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated Osun Security Network Agency code-named Operation Amotekun Board and Amotekun Independent Complaints Board.

He explained that the need to ensure greater efficiency of the security outfit and protect lives and properties of citizens as enshrined in the constitution necessitated the inauguration of the two boards.

As stated, the boards would be saddled with responsibilities of ensuring operational efficiency of the corps and serve as gatekeepers of for the security outfit in the state.

Speaking during the ceremonoy, the Governor revealed that the Osun security network and Amotekun corps board would be chaired by Gen. Ademola Aderibigbe, while Gen. Bashir Adewinbi would serve as the corps commander, and that the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board would be headed by Justice Moshood Adeigbe.

He noted that the two boards was created in line with provision of the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps (Establishment) Law 2020.

“It is our hope that the Osun Security Network Agency and the Amotekun Corps will offer improved security of lives and property and close the gaps created by the obvious overstretching of the conventional security agencies, while the Amotekun Independent Complaints Board will act as checks and balances for the activities of the Corps personnel,” he said.