Oyetola inaugurates $500,000 eye care centre in Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated the newly rehabilitated and revitalised comprehensive eye care centre in Osogbo to scale up access to quality eye service in line with his commitment to improve the wellbeing of residents across the state.

The new eye care centre situated within the premises of the State Specialist Hospital, Osogbo, is a joint project of the State Government and the Lions Club International, Multiple District 404 Nigeria.

As stated, the initiative was aimed at offering ophthalmological, medical, surgical and optical comprehensive eye care services to the citizens and people of the neighboring states.

Commissioning the centre yesterday, Oyetola said that treatment of and care for the eye was a critical component of the health initiative of his administration. He added that the initiative was one of the many achievements of his administration in its three years of existence, noting that health and wellbeing of the people remains a topmost priority of his government.

On how the comprehensive eye centre came to being, Oyetola said: “In year 2019, the State government entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Lions Club International to erect a fully-equipped Comprehensive Eye Care Centre and to employ competent and qualified staff, including Eye Specialist Consultants to ensure universal eye health for all. The eye is undoubtedly the light of the body and a good and functioning eye is an important part of our daily living.

“In view of this truism, our Administration embraced the Eye Care Project in conjunction with Lions Club International in setting up a high- standard and well- equipped comprehensive eye care centre for the use of the citizens of Osun State and beyond at the State specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, to offer ophthalmological, medical, surgical and optical comprehensive eye care services.

“Though the Covid-19 pandemic was a major reason for the delay in opening this eye care Centre, we are grateful to God that the project has been completed and is now ready for use, hence our gathering here today for the inauguration.

“This initiative is one of the many achievements of our Administration in its three years of existence. I wish to note that the Lions Club International with the full support of my government renovated an existing structure at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, Osogbo, and equipped the building with state-of-the-art equipment with the goal of providing excellent eye services to our population.

“Some Personnel have been trained in India to provide clinical services as well as equipment maintenance services. Our government also gave approval for employment of key technical staff and facilitated port clearing of imported equipment to be used in the Centre,” Oyetola added.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Olasiji Olamiju, said that the project was another testimonial of the Oyetola’s unprecedented commitment to the welfare and good health of the people.

Olamiju who disclosed that about 500, 000 US dollars was expended to revitalise the centre said “it is not only built but equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that will aid adequate treatment. It is a centre where referral can be taken care of. This will complement our efforts in making quality, qualitative and affordable health service available for the people,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

