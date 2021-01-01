Oyetola gives tourism, two other sectors priority inside 2021 economic revolution

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has listed tourism, mining, and agricultural sectors as areas that would be given priority in 2021 by his administration to revolutionize the state’s economy and set it on a path of accelerated growth.

He indicated that the sectors had been earmarked for their critical role to his administration’s development agenda being vigorously pursued to set Osun on the pathway of sustainable economic revolution.

Aside from the sectoral priorities, Oyetola disclosed that the government had set aside N1.5 billion in the 2021 Budget for the engagement of youths in Agriculture, Mining, ICT, Culture, Tourism, and Commerce among others.

He revealed that within the first quarter of the year, his government would unveil the Osun ICT innovation hub, which he said would provide a world-class platform for aggregating the ideas of the state’s brightest minds in the technology and the innovation space.

The governor in his New Year message on Friday said that his administration would also focus on the youth policy which articulates the state’s broad-based agenda for youth development, adding that the document would unleash a better life for youths across the state.

On the mining sector, Oyetola said: “The past year witnessed a major reform in solid mineral, from commercialisation to regulations and result-based planning and the outcomes are beginning to materialise. We have started realising some returns on signature bonuses from investors entering into partnership agreements with the State on some of the State’s solid mineral titles.

“We are happy to note that one such partnership has concluded its exploration work programme and commercial operations will be starting soon. Another has finished over 50 per cent of its exploration work, while five other partnerships which include a global leader in mining and an off-taker with substantial commercial mining entities are at advanced stages of transaction negotiations. We also expect, God willing, to be able to announce a Commercial discovery and a development programme for one of our mining Assets and a timetable to commence commercial operations by the second quarter of 2021,” he added.

Continuing, the governor said that provision has also been made in the 2021 Budget for the construction of a flyover bridge at Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, to ease the growing traffic around the axis, reduce cases of accidents and ensure the security of lives of the people.

“Our achievements last year in spite of the Coronavirus lockdown and the EndSARS protest are indicators of the massive development that awaits us this year. We shall sustain the provision of equitable and quality services in the critical and other sectors across the State.

“Our Administration is working tirelessly to set Osun on the pathway of sustainable economic revolution. This Development Agenda is what we have termed ATM – Agriculture, Tourism and Mining. These are the sectors where we have a comparative advantage in view of the presence of resource deposits and potential. We shall continue to reap the dividends of the Osun Economic and Investment Summit through collaboration with our partners to establish business concerns to stimulate the economy and provide jobs for our youths and our people,” he said.