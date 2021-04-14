Oyetola gives account on COVID-19 emergency response, economic recovery strategy

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has reassessed the state’s coronavirus emergency response and its economic recovery strategy earlier rolled out by his administration, saying more had been achieved in flattening the pandemic curve and repositioning Osun economy.

He added that by sticking religiously to the adopted response and strategy, his administration has been strategically curbing the menace and setting Osun state on socioeconomic recovery pedestal such that would lead to prosperity for all residents and indigenes of the state.

Oyetola noted that the outward manifestation of the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of the virus and reposition the economy could be felt through all positive indicies and infrastructural projects delivered by his administration despite the economic constraints occassioned by the deadly pandemic.

He said that despite the constraints, his administration has also been working assiduously to ensure quick recovery of its economy through the implementation of informed and people-oriented policies designed to stimulate the economy for prosperity.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the First National Conference on the Impact of Covid-19 on Nigerian Education and Official Commissioning of Infrastructural Projects, Oyetola said that series of measures have been put in place as well as necessary awareness efforts by the state government through the State’s Ministries of Health and Information to combat the virus.

The governor who described the conference as a round peg in the round hole, said that it was heartwarming that the forum was provided to interrogate, deliberate and chart a new course on the need to permanently stem the tide of the deadly virus.

Oyetola who declared the conference open, expressed optimism in the fact that the forum would in no small measure, be of great assistance to the participants and the people of Osun.

“The topic of this conference is not only germane to the academia, but also very helpful to complement the effort of this present Administration in combating this deadly disease, called COVID-19 in our dear state. I count it a great honour to have this conference held in our State, especially in the ancient town of Ila-Orangun.

“On our part, we have strategically been curbing the spread of COVID 19 in our state, as series of measures have been put in place as well as necessary awareness efforts by the State Government through the State Ministries of Health and Information.

“I wish to state that the present Administration appreciates the efforts of our health workers, as we, on our part would continue to ensure that their welfare is paramount at all times. I am optimistic that this conference will, in no small measure, be of great assistance to the participants and the people of the State.

“It will enable the participants to interrogate the effects of Covid-19 on Nigerian education as well as the impact of the pandemic in the areas of strategies, technological requirements, operational capacity development issues and other related matters that will enable us to cope with the new normal in the education sector, going forward.

“I congratulate the Osun College of Education, Ila-Orangun for hosting this first conference in the college. It is also another landmark achievement for the college and the entire town,” Oyetola added.

Commending the school management on the successful completion of the infrastructural projects, Oyetola said, “indeed, is a worthy feat which I commend you for, as it aptly demonstrates the commitment of our Administration to improving the quality of education in our State.”

He said that his administration has taken education as a priority hence the need for the 18 percent allocated to fund the education sector in the last financial budget of the State.

Oyetola urged the participants to take the conference seriously and make proper use of the knowledge acquired in the course of it just as he urged them to put the newly-built facilities to good use.

The governor expressed the hope that “the communiqué of the conference at the end of the programme will be circulated to all the nooks and crannies of this nation for proper usability to the advantage of the entire citizenry.”

Those in attendance were Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi; former Governor of the State, Adebisi Akande; member of the Federal House of Representatives, HFemi Fakeye; Speaker, Osun House of Assembly represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon. Babatunde Ibirogba; members of the State Executive Council; State Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun; the Principal Officers and members of staff of the institution, among others.