Oyetola flags off COVID-19 empowerment programme, targets 2,000 beneficiaries 

As part of its commitment to cushion negative effect of coronavirus on residents of Osun State, the Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has flagged of the state’s post COVID-19 Intervention Programme, an initiative, he said was to empower and serve as relief intervention for residents across the state.

He said the need to augment government’s battle against the deadly viral pandemic and mitigate the negative economic effects of the disease on the people necessitated the intervention programme.

Oyetola revealed that 2000 beneficiaries would be targeted under the pilot phase and that 15,000 jobs would be created annually through the intervention programme, stressing that job creation would bridge gap in means of livelihood of residents affected by the pandemic.

Speaking when he flagged off the intervention programme on Thursday, the Governor noted that in line with his administration’s commitment to welfare of residents, N100 million would be disbursed as seed loans for beneficiaries of the programme.

“Under this Intervention programme, 15,000 jobs will be generated annually both directly and indirectly. We’ve also provided the sum of N100m to be disbursed as seed loans to beneficiaries under this programme through the Bank of Industry (BOI).

“Additionally, we have partnered the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to conduct entrepreneurial development training for all the beneficiaries to ensure that the desired objective of the programme is achieved.

“The launching of the Post Covid-19 Intervention Programme is a testament to the resolve and capacity of our administration to respond to virulent challenges in the way of our electoral promises and governance. Our commitment to the welfare of our people remains resolute even in this tough period.

“I appeal to beneficiaries of this Programme to make judicious use of the opportunities it offers for their individual and collective benefits. As they do so, the nets of empowerment are widened, and the State and its partners are encouraged to offer more opportunities, & poverty & hunger are progressively banished from our State,” he said.