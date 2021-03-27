Oyetola extols Buhari aide’s virtues @ 60

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has lauded the contribution of Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, to the development of Nigeria

The governor, who also congratulated the president’s aide on the occasion of his 60th birthday, described Ojudu as a fine journalist and progressive politician.

Oyetola said that the Ekiti-born journalist turned politician had been a voice for the voiceless who truly represents a detribalized Nigeria with his work and public interventions.

The governor in a statement signed and released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday, said that Ojodu’s inputs to national growth reflect his commitment to the Nigerian project.

Oyetola also lauded him for being a reliable ally of President Buhari and a true believer in a better Nigeria.

“On behalf of the government and people of Osun, I congratulate you, Senator Babafemi Ojudu on your 60th birthday.

“You are no doubt a fine journalist and progressive politician. Over the years, you have demonstrated true patriotism and commitment to the growth and unity of Nigeria. You have also displayed loyalty and been a reliable ally of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Oyetola said.