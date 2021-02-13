Oyetola distances office from re-election campaign posters

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has distanced himself, alongside his office from the campaign posters on his re-election that were seen across the state capital, Osogbo.

Oyetola disclosed that what was currently topmost on his mind was to intensify works on addressing infrastructural needs of the people as well as to boost Osun Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and not the 2022 gubernatorial election.

The governor further described the campaign posters as a strategy to distract him from actualising the promises made during previous gubernatorial election in the state, saying, whatever the motives or intentions are, they are dead on arrival.

He appealed to the purveyors of the plans to wait for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce the commencement of electoral processes before embarking on the printing of posters and other campaign materials.

His response came hours after media reports claimed that the governor had commenced campaign for his second term ambition and that his posters had flooded major locations within Osogbo.

The governor’s refutal was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

While arguing that his principal had no hand in the act, Omipidan, meanwhile, wondered why the reports were same and why the media outfits that published the stories could not state categorically the originator of the information.

“Since none of the two media acknowledged the other as being the originator of the news item, I smell some kind of mischief and ulterior motive, especially as the promoter and patron of one of the media was a former Commissioner in the State.

“Whatever the motives or intentions are, they are dead on arrival. For now, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State is more preoccupied with mobilising the people for membership registration and re-validation exercise, while Governor Oyetola is preoccupied with governance and not politicking.

“The Governor appreciates the goodwill and the solidarity of those behind it, if truly they are genuine, but wishes to state that what is uppermost in his mind at the moment is to take Osun to greater heights.

“He, therefore, appeals to those behind it to channel their efforts towards supporting government’s effort at changing the fortune of the State, which would probably make 2022 unattractive to the opposition, ” Omipidan added.