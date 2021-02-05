Oyetola directs council chairmen, others to vacate offices

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has directed local council chairmen and political office holders across the 69 Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas and Area Offices in the state to vacate their offices.

Aside from the vacation notice, the governor also directed the local council chairmen and political office holders in the 69 LGAs, LCDAs, AOs in the state to hand over to the most senior officers in their domain.

The governor, through a statement on Friday by Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, explained that the expiration of the officers’ tenure necessitated the directive to allow for the smooth running of local council activities without hindrances.

He added that the directive also followed constitutional provisions that give stipulated tenure for council bosses and other political office holders saddled with the smooth implementation of government programs at the grassroots level.

Oyetola added that since the officers’ tenure expired on February 5, it was imperative for his administration to followed laid down protocols and constitutional provisions.

The governor, however, appreciated the outgoing council bosses and other officeholders’ contributions to the development of the state and wished them well in their future engagements.