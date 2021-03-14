Oyetola describes late Akirun monarch as patriotic leader

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has extolled the virtues of the late Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Adedeji, who joined his ancestors in February, saying the progressive family had lost a rare gem whose commitment and dedication to the advancement of the party and the people of Ikirun was commendable.

He also noted that the late Akirun was a strong supporter of his administration and respected traditional ruler who cared for his subjects and prioritised their welfare.

Oyetola who described death as inevitable said that the demise of the monarch had further testified to the fact that death was unpredictable and that every mortal would die.

Oyetola said this on Sunday at the 40th day Fidau prayer session held in honour of the departed monarch.

He called on the people to emulate the virtues of the late king and tread the path that would impact positively on the lives of others.

The governor said: “On behalf of the Government and the people of Osun, I once again commiserate with the people of Ikirun over the passing of our beloved father and leader, the late Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji II. As a leader, Oba Adedeji cared for his people, demonstrated strong concern and commitment to their welfare and the development of Ikirun as the ancient town witnessed tremendous development, peace and stability during his reign.

“The Oba Adedeji was a respected father and strong supporter of our administration. We will miss him for his wise counsel, wisdom and courage. Baba will also be long remembered for his impacts, achievements and outstanding legacies. As we gather here today for his Fidau, I pray Allah to forgive his shortcomings, admit him into Aljanah Firdaus and comfort his family and loved ones,” Oyetola added.

In his remarks, the Asiwaju of Ikirunland, Gazal Lawal, described the late monarch as an unusual traditional ruler whose reign attracted countless monumental achievements to the ancient town.

He lauded the transformation recorded during the reign of the late Akirun just as he prayed God to grant him eternal rest in paradise.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in the State, the Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, said that with the death of Oba Adedeji, “the traditional council in the State has lost a rare gem.”

Oba Lawal who described the deceased as a truthful person, said it gladdened his heart to know that God used the late monarch to orchestrate good things to transform Ikirun.

In his sermon, Sheikh Kamil Muhammed-Jamiu, while commending the late monarch’s contribution, the cleric called on the people to learn from the late traditional ruler whom he said, used his entire life to serve God and humanity.

The occasion had in attendance representative of the former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Mutiu Are, former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Osun Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore; the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, Hon. Adejare Bello; members of the State House of Assembly; members of the State Executive Council; traditional rulers led by Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola; General Alani Akinrinade and Prof Olu Aina, among others.