Oyetola deploys army, police across Osun warring communities

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has ordered immediate deployment of armed policemen in collaboration with the army to restore law and order across warring communities of Erin-Osun and Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

He also pleaded with the warring groups in the communities to sheath their sword and give peace a chance, adding that development would be elusive without peaceful coexistence in the area and Osun generally.

Oyetola also counselled residents and citizens not to take laws into their own hands, insisting that reprisal attacks and continous acrimony would only heightens insecurity and strip the state off its peaceful status in Nigeria.

Through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola maintained that the peace and unity of the local government area was important and should not be compromised.

According to the statement, the governor gave the order on Sunday morning during a marathon meeting with heads of security agencies in the state, where the situation in Ilobu and Erin-Osun was critically examined.

“As government, we are resolved to do everything possible to protect citizens from actual and potential threats. To this end, we have ordered immediate deployment of security operatives to restore law and order.

“I want to appeal to our people not to destroy our collective heritage by taking laws into their own hands. Two wrongs don’t make a right. I therefore appeal to the warring parties to sheath their sword and allow peace to reign,” the governor added.