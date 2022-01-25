Oyetola declares ambition for second term, promises more developmental projects

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared his intention to seek another term of four years in office with promises to deliver more developmental prjects, saying plans have been concluded to commence his strategic engagement tour of all councils across the state.

He attributed his decision to seek another term to his quest in consolidating on his giant strides and further entrench the good governance his administration had laboured vigorously for.

The governor disclosed this on Tuesday when he formally received the Expression of Intention and Nomination Forms earlier obtained in Abuja on his behalf by some friends, political associates and well wishers.

Receiving the forms at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Osogbo, Oyetola expressed gratitude to the people of the state, particularly his political associates that purchased the form for him, saying the gesture was a rare honour.

According to him, I thank the people that purchased the form for me for the rare commitment they displayed. I was not informed they wanted to do so. I heard the news when I was planning on how to get it. For them to have gone this far, it is an inspiration to do more, not to be deterred.

“I accept without any reservation your request for me to run for another four years. I want to assure you, God willing, the best is yet to come. The four years is about building the foundation and the next four years by the Grace of God is building on the foundation. As you all know, we were challenged by so many things, yet we did not disappoint you. The reward for hard-work is more work. We will not be deterred, we will do more.

“We thank you all. You are our back bones; you are behind us and there is nothing to fear. We will turn around the fortunes of this state. We want the state to be reckoned with in the comity of states. It is a question of commitment, focus, vision and choosing the right people to surround us. God has been very kind to us, it has been peace, love and harmony. Democracy is about competition. We are not afraid of competition; we are ready for it. I promise by the Grace of Almighty Allah, we are not going to disappoint you”, Oyetola added.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Osun Elders Caucus called “Igbimo Agba”, Engr. Sola Akinwumi, expressed confidence in Oyetola’s ability and capacity to take the party to victory, saying the party leaders were resolute to work assiduously for his ambition and get him re-elected.

Akinwumi, who described Oyetola as a “good and unblemished product that has no boundary”, said his tremendous achievements since he has been piloting the affairs of the State remain incontrovertible evidence that he will earn a second term. “Oyetola is backed by the people that matter in Osun. He is a good product in the politics of Osun that has no boundary. He has been promised by Almighty God and it is evident that he is taking Osun to the promised land,” he said.

On his part, presenting the forms to the governor, the State APC Chairman-elect, Gboyega Famodun, urged the governor to see the good gesture that led to the purchase of the forms as a rare honour for him to continue his good works.

Famodun, who described the gesture as a noble mandate for Oyetola to run for second term in order to further lead the state to enviable heights, said, “It is an indication that you have done excellently well and performed creditably well within the period you have been at the helms of affairs.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

