Oyetola cautions youths against cultism, drug abuse

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has admonished Nigerian youths to shun acts capable of hindering them from fulfilling their potential in life, saying engaging in such could worsen challenges been experienced across the country in areas of insecurity and health hazards.

The governor also warned them, alongside children to avoid illicit drugs, cultism, and friends that could jeopardise the great future they are destined for, adding that they should endeavor to keep good company at all times.

Oyetola also counselled the younger generations against excessive use of social media, which he said, are capable of depriving them of their invaluable time, saying technology should be an enabler to their pursuit of greatness, not a distraction.

Speaking on Thursday in Osogbo during the 2021 National Children Day, organised by the State Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Affairs, the governor noted that children are the strategic inspiration behind the assiduous commitment of the administration to building an Osun that is peaceful, forward-looking, and progressive.

Oyetola described children as the invaluable stakeholders whose voice matters in the collective drive to take the state to a greater height.

“You are the strategic inspiration behind our assiduous commitment to building an Osun that is peaceful, forward-looking, and progressive. We are here today because both today and tomorrow must be guaranteed for you. We realise that tomorrow is only worth waiting for if your rights are protected, and if we care to provide the right kind of society that enables you to live to your fullest potential.

“And for us, this is one commitment we take seriously, knowing its importance. Therefore, we continue to prioritise the development of our education system by sustaining the home-grown school-feeding programme, building new school infrastructure, and equipping them. We are also paying attention to the welfare of our teachers so that they can be motivated to teach better. The fact that in our 2021 budget, a substantial chunk of 18 percent was voted for education is a strong indication that we mean business.

“For us, no sacrifice is too great to pay in ensuring that we give you a childhood you can fondly remember while preparing you to function effectively for a proud tomorrow, in the service our dear State, nation, and the world in general. I urge you to work hard at being the best you can be. The pathway to an outstanding life is spotted with many distractions and it is your duty to avoid anything that will hinder you from fulfilling your potential.

“You must, for instance avoid playing with illicit drugs, cultism, and keeping friends that will jeopardize the great future ahead of you. Steer clear of excessive use of social media as it is capable of depriving you of your invaluable time. Technology should be an enabler to your pursuit of greatness, not a distraction.”

While tasking parents and guardians to take the welfare of their children and wards as priority, Oyetola said, “to our parents, teachers, and other caregivers, I commend you for your relentless commitment to our children. I urge you to continue to raise our children in the fear of God and to imbue them with the highest moral ideals.”

He said it was incumbent on them to also teach their children and wards the Omoluabi ethos that makes Osun tick and be encouraged to walk that path saying, “this is the way to become an indomitable asset in their generation.”

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Olubukola Olaboopo, urged parents and guardians to brace up and collaborate in training their children and wards to ensure they become successful.

