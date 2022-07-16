Oyetola cautions electorates against violence during Osun guber poll

As Osun residents troop out to vote for their preferred gubernatorial candidate, the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has cautioned the residents to shun all forms of violence while exercising their fundamental rights during the poll.

Oyetola also appealed to other candidates vying to govern the state to promote peace and harmonious relationship during the exercise to avoid the process from being marred by violence across the state.

The governor, who is seeking a second term in office, made the appeal to the candidates and electorate on Saturday through a statement released on his official social media handle, stressing that Osun should be made a benchmark for other subsequent polls in the country.

In the statement titled: ‘My good people of Osun’, Oyetola maintained that his wish was to ensure that the exercise remain peaceful, free, fair, and credible for all stakeholders across Osun.

According to the statement, “as we go to the polls today, let us go about it peacefully. Let us eschew violence, brigandage, disorderliness, or anything that could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere we all have been enjoying in the State. As stakeholders, it is our responsibility to ensure that Osun maintains its status as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“Let me in particular, appeal to members and supporters of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to exercise their civic rights peacefully. Be resolute to cast your vote. However, portray yourselves and the party in the best possible form of comportment and orderliness.

“I equally urge other political gladiators to promote peace and tranquillity. Our peaceful coexistence supersedes any political ambition. Therefore, I wish us all a peaceful, free, fair, and credible election”.

