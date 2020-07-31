Oyetola calls for prayers against coronavirus

As part of measures to gain control against coronavirus infections across Nigeria, the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged Nigerians, particularly residents of his state to intensify prayers for breakthrough against coronavirus in the country.

He explained that the call had become imperative after recent increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country which had necessitated stricter precautionary measures being taken by stakeholders across board.

The Govenor who made the call after observing Eid-el-kabir prayers with his family in Iragbiji, urged the residents to renew their belief in God and always be faithful to promises made.

He, however, lauded the contributions of health workers and other frontliners in the fight against coronavirus, adding that their untiring spirits saved the country from unimaginable disaster.

“This morning, I observed the Eid-el-kabir prayers with my family in Iragbiji, in compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures. In line with the genesis of today’s celebration, I urge you all to renew your belief in God and always be faithful to promises made.

“Let’s seize this opportunity to intensify prayers in seeking God’s intervention in the fight against COVID-19 that’s ravaging the world. On behalf of the Government and people of Osun, I appreciate all our frontline workers rendering selfless service to the State at this critical moment.

“As we continue to celebrate with our family members and loved ones, let’s stay safe & adhere to all safety protocols stipulated by the NCDC and the State Govt. I wish you all a joyous and memorable Eid celebration,” he said.