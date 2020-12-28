Oyetola bans crossover events, vigils for churches, mosques in Osun

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has ordered mosques, churches, and other religious centers across the state to suspend vigils and crossover events as part of measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus across the state.

He explained that the measures had become imperative to augment his administration’s emergency response against the projected second wave of the deadly respiratory disease.

Oyetola noted that there would be no countdown to New Year ceremonies and cross overnights under whatever guise by religious bodies during New Year’s eve in line with the health experts’ advice to break chain of the virus transmission.

Through a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola also directed the security operatives to enforce the directives without exception across the state.

“The ban on youth carnivals still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centers, and allied centers are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe Covid-19 protocols.

“Wearing of face Masks at public places is equally compulsory. We want to appeal to all residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies, and funeral ceremonies so as to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the state during the Yuletide period.

“Also all towns and cities are to put on hold the annual days through physical attendance and change such to the virtual version. We assure all citizens and residents that the government is insisting on all these measures in their collective interest. Therefore, let’s all join hands with government to keep Osun safe,” the statement said.