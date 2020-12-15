Oyetola bags Best Governor award, scores high on transformation

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has bagged the good governance award for his exemplary leadership qualities and his administration’s effort in transforming the state.

As stated, Oyetola’s recognition followed the assessment carried out by the organizer’s 2020 States Competitiveness and Good Governance Awards Committee.

Also, his emergence as the BusinessDay newspaper ‘Governor of the Year’ for 2020, was said to be in line with the organizer’s commitment to single-out performing public officers who had placed their states on a path of growth and accelerated development.

Through a letter addressed to Oyetola, the organizer further explained that the tangible transformation brought to bear on different sectors in Osun including health, education, security, and inclusive governance since the governor’s assumption of office earned him the award.

According to the organizers, his giant strides in all sectors across the state could not be ignored, hence his recognition as one deserving the 2020 best governance award.

Furthermore, it maintained that achieving so much more in a year clouded by fall in the nation’s revenues and hardship occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus made it impossible to ignore Oyeytola’s transformation in Osun.

“The Award Committee which is made up of eminent Nigerians reviewed the pragmatic and tangible transformation Your Excellency brought to bear in the governance of your State above your peers in the country across all segments including Health, Education, Security and Inclusive Governance since you became the governor.

“These are seen as a manifestation of good institutional transformations, creation of friendly business environment, expanding opportunities and a shift towards socio-economic development of State of Osun,” the organizers said in a letter to the Governor.

The award ceremony, according to the organizers, would hold on Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja.