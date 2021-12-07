Oyetola bags 2021 DAAR outstanding leadership award

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has emerged as 2021 DAAR Communications Outstanding Leader in Public Service and Citizens’ Welfare.

As said, Oyetola was singled out for honour alongside other notable Nigerians who have contributed immensely to the country’s development in one way or the other.

The Osun governor was presented with the award at a ceremony yesterday night, attended by prominent Nigerians, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, lawmakers, politicians, clerics and traditional rulers.

Presenting the award, a former Chairman of Zenith Bank and an alumnus of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Steve Omojafor, said that Oyetola, also a UNILAG alumnus had to contend with so many obstacles on his way to becoming Osun governor.

He said that DAAR communications had been able to positivity impact on Nigeria’s landscape and beyond, while leveraging on the experience of its founder, Chief Raymond Dokpesi. Omajafor added that the place of the organisation in the country’s broadcast history was secured.

He lauded Oyetola’s achievements in office, adding that he had made UNILAG alumnus proud by what he had brought to bear in Osun in terms of fiscal discipline and good governance.

According to him, the Osun governor was given the award because of his outstanding performance and achievements, especially in the area of citizens’ welfare.

Receiving the award, Oyetola described it an endorsement of the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in Osun under his leadership. He assured that the State Government would continue to live up to its billing as a responsive and responsible administration.

Oyetola said that having been in the private sector for many years, he came into political scene with a strong resolve to apply private sector results-oriented principles to fill the gap in governance to ensure that the people enjoyed democracy dividends.

“In Osun, the people are at the heart of what we do, our workers for example get their salaries in full as and when due. We may not be that buoyant, but we pay minimum wage. We pay pensions and gratuities regularly just as we are paying the arrears we inherited.

“We have restored the car loan scheme to our workers and they also enjoy our intervention in the sector among other welfare packages. Through the Osun Insurance Health Scheme, our workers contribute just 1.5 per cent of their basic salaries, while the government pays 3 per cent, making it 4.5 per cent as premium to enjoy quality healthcare services,” Oyetola said.

He added that the government had embarked on rehabilitation, reconstruction and revitalisation of 332 primary healthcare centres across the state to ensure easy access to healthcare services at the grassroots.

The governor said that over 300 of the healthcare facilities have been completed and put to use, while the rest were at various stages of completion.

“We enroled the vulnerable, including the aged and people living with disabilities into the Osun Health Insurance Scheme at free premium to enable them enjoy quality healthcare services. We feed 30,000 vulnerable persons on monthly basis through the Osun Food Support Scheme. We will soon be rolling out other specific support programmes for the elderly and widows before the end of 2021.

“We have provided loans and credit facilities to our people, including women and youths, so far, over 18, 000 Osun youths have been empowered through various schemes,” Oyetola said.

This, he said, included loan disbursement to enable youths and others in the state start new businesses and boost existing ones. Oyetola said that the government inaugurated 350 Amotekun Corps and recruited 750 vigilantes, including hunters across all Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state to further enhance the security of lives and property.

He commended the DAAR Communications for the award and dedicated it to the people of Osun. “The Osun people gave me the platform to prove that it is possible to run a state in a depressed economy without necessarily inflicting additional pains on the people,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

