Oyetola appoints ex-minister, lawmakers as various boards’ chairmen, members

As part of measures aimed at achieving efficient and functioning parastatals, the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has appointed no fewer than 10 board chairmen and their board members under some ministries, as well as agencies and parastatals in the state.

Those appointed include former Health minister, Isaac Adewole (Uniosun Teaching Hospital Board), Elder Kunle Odeyemi, APC leader in Ijesa zone (Osun COE, Ilesa), former Osun Deputy Speaker, Akintunde Adegboye (College of Technology, Esa Oke), foremost lawyer and former Governorship aspirant in the State, Saka Layonu, SAN (Osun Polytechnic, Iree) and another former Deputy Speaker, Taiwo Sunmonu (Teaching Service Board).

Others are: former state lawmaker, Hon. Abiodun Awolola ( House of Assembly Service Commission), George Adedeji (Local Government Service Commission), Femi Osunro (Civil Service Commission), George Owolabi (COE, Ila) and Bisi Odewumi (School of Health Technology, Ilesa).

The governor, who announced the appointment in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday noted that the appointments, which take immediate effect, were informed by the strong need to provide the necessary governance and oversight structure for government agencies and parastatals.

He added that while the appointed chairmen and board member would resume their role immediately, other remaining boards appointments would be made soon.

The statement listed the full members of the House of Assembly Service Commission to include Abidoun Awolola (Chairman), Ismaila Kolawole (commissioner 1), Akinola Asifa (commissioner 2), Israel Aloba (commissioner 3), Ajibola Akinloye (commissioner 4), Omidiora Olalekan (commissioner 5), and Kareem Afolabi (commissioner 6).

While for Local Government Service Commission, Adedeji George will serve as its (chairman), Isaac Felix (commissioner 1), Aderemi Sule (commissioner 2), Olatunji Ademola, Adekanmibi Segun, and Ojo David would serve as members.

For Civil Service Commission, Osunro Femi will serve as its (chairman), Bello Osuolale (commissioner 1), Adesokun Tunji (commissioner 2), and Akinleye, Azeez (commissioner 3)

The Teaching Service Commission has Rt.Hon Sunmonu Taiwo as (Chairman), Adebisi, Gbolagade (commissioner 1), Oyewumi Gboyega (commissioner 2), Ajayi Soji (commissioner 3), Akinrinade Bankole (commissioner 4), and Alabi Omoyele (commissioner 5)

Also Governing Council Osun College of Technology, Esa Oke has Rt.Hon Akintunde Adegboye as (chairman), Bola Ige, Dr Olaiya Taiwo, Segilola Thomas, Zadik Adebayo, Ojo Bukola, Edewusi Cornelius, Ojewale Yisa, Oyeleye Niyi, and Adefila Ademola as members.

Meanwhile, Governing Council Osun Polytechnic Iree has Saka Layonu SAN as (Chairman), Amere Akintayo, Olasehinde, Funmilayo, Akintola Akinyele, Barr. Onigbogi, Femi Aladejobi, Samuel Taiwo, Adebisi Alabi, Adesina Michael, Prof Egunranti Kunle, and Ogunleye Memunat as members.

Also, Governing Council, Osun College of Education, Ilesa, has Elder Odeyemi Kunle (chairman), Kehinde Femi, Adekoyejo Bamidele, Ajayi Ola, Akinwole Dauda, Ajagbe Taofeek, Dr. Oni Gbolabo, Oyedele Rasheed Aderibigbe Kolawole, and Opadoyin Olanrewaju.

The Governing Council, Osun College of Education, Ila, has Dr. Owolabi Olayinka as (chairman), Olawuwo Hassan, Barr Adetise, Adeyemi Adesanya, Wole Odusola, Poju, Abidoye Luke, Oyetunji Adetoyese, Akeson Adegboyega, Adedapo Tayo, and Towo Oshin as members.

Also, the Osun School of Health Technology, Ilesa, has Odewumi Bisi as (chairman), Adeyemo Sunmoye, Oyedeji Abayomi, Ogunfolaju Wumi, Eluyemi Dayo, and Oyewole Olusola as members.

Meanwhile the UNIOSUN Teacching Hospital Board has Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, Dr. Bello Tiamiyu Adesina, Prof. (Mrs) Grace Akinola, Prof. Sola Adeeyo, Arch. Lekan Usman, Sowade Kayode, and Dr. Wasiu Akanmu, as members.

