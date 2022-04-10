Oyetola and imaginary interview

Your Excellency Sir,

Thank you for this vital opportunity to attend this interview and I must again acknowledge the positive role your organisation is playing in the development of project Nigeria and more importantly in the dissemination of positive information about the country both local and globally.

Although as a public officer my records are in the public domain but as requested my name is Adegboyega Oyetola, an indigene of Osun state, Iragbiji to be precise

and to the glory of God the present Executive Governor of Osun State.

I am a graduate of one of the prestigious and academically rated Universities in Nigeria which is no other but the prestigious University of Lagos where I studied Insurance and graduated with honours degree and Masters of Business Administration from the same University.

Prior to venturing into politics and favoured to becoming the Executive Governor of Osun state, I have worked in many private organizations both as a Lecturer, an Administrator and Executive Chairman of various companies.

My experience as a lecturer in the Staff Training Centre in Potiskum, Yobe State offered me the privilege to understand more in-depthly of the need to rebuild our educational sector and this became a priority for us upon assumption of office. This experience and general demands of our people is responsible for the restructuring that was implemented in the education. The restructuring I must admit has been wholeheartedly welcome across the state.

Managing a state like Osun requires an individual with a very strong background knowledge of human and resources management with excellent analytical minds and not a political apprentice or political job seekers who relied on self delusion or empty political pride. It is a job for a strong administrator with good vision and ability to deliver when it matter most.

As a manager in several sectors which includes but not limited to workng as Area Manager in Leadway Insurance, Underwriting Manager at Crusader Insurance and Technical Controller at General Insurance. I was able to understand the importance of asset and liabilities and how to manage both to maximise productivity and improve prove profits in a business organisation.

This again allowed me to understand what constitutes risk to any project and how a risk not properly identified, managed and/or controlled can affect a successful project delivery. This experience in risk management has further equipped me to lead a team of professionals that has been able to move Osun state to an enviable position we are presently amongst the Nigeria states today.

My knowledge and experience as a Risk Analyst and risk are what we have been able to implement in Osun state in order to identify all that constitute financial risks to the state and draft a risk appraisal and effect and implement a risk management approach that has reduced the financial waste which naturally constitute economic threat to the state thereby creating a stagnant-like situation in terms of socio-economic development in the state. Identifying these risks, managing the risks frontally have afforded us a better opportunities to create the residual wealth to provide the needed source of economic sustainability for our people. This we can not allow to be defeated by job seekers without plans.

I honestly do not want to bore you with too much about my past but it is important to add again that before my adventure into politics, I was the Executive Vice Chairman of Paragon Group of Companies, Chairman of Ebony Properties Limited, and of course the Chairman and Managing Director of Silvertrust Insurance Brokers Limited, a company I established in 2011.

“The success rate of these companies in terms of returns on investment is a testimony of what I have invested in terms of solid economics foundation for the companies. This is the direction we are presently putting Osun state in terms of building a strong sustainable economic platform for the state”

It is very important to bring to your attentions and that of the good people of Osun state that I am not applying to continue my stewardship for the state as a part time hobby or to entertain the citizens, or out of frustration or for political desperation but to offer the needed leadership direction that the state require better than what we have offered in the last three and half years and God willing which we will consolidate in the years ahead.

Experience is paramount in managing a state as the jobs is not meant or designed for an individual with Kangaroo academic qualifications or desperate individual who only needs power to settle scores. It is a job designed for an experienced administrator, serious-minded personnel with seasonal team of professionals, a focused and positive results target individual with visible and traceable tracts of achievement. This is what I have, this is what I have been offering and this is what I will continue to offer more for the state without any discrimination along party, religion or social status spectrum

Having served as the Head of Service in the state for eight years and having had the privilege of managing the state for almost 4 years, I strongly believe and based on our achievements which includes but not limited to provision of social amenities, upgrading of infrastructure, roads construction and repairs including the 97% completion of the state capital Olaiya flyover, improvement in health care delivery of which OSUN HEALTH INSURANCE SCHEME is a priority thereby reducing mortality rates in the state, assisting the less privilege and vulnerable in the state of which monthly food distribution is included, ensuring security of life and property in the state, employment opportunities for our youths including the ongoing teaching staff recruitment, distribution of farm improvement facilities to the farmers, soft loans for our people especially for our market mothers and fathers including the artisans and above all repositioning of the state economically with the recent investment in the mining sector are few of what I intend to build on in the next term.

