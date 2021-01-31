Report on Interest
Oyetola, Alaafin meet on insecurity, other pressing issues

By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, are currently in a closed-door meeting in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

As learnt, the meeting may not be unconnected to the recent insecurity challenges, particularly the brewing ethnic crisis between farmers and herders in South West.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, confirmed the development on his official social media page on Sunday.

“The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, on Sunday visited Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osogbo, to confer with him on emerging national issues,” the post read.

Details shortly…

