Oyetola, Adeleke, Lasun, others vote, describe Osun electoral processes, turnout as impressive

The Osun State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his counterparts from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, and others have joined the electorate to cast their votes during the ongoing election across the state.

Others that have also cast their vote in the ongoing exercise expected to determine the next governor for Osun include the Labour Party candidate and former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, Accord Party candidate, Akin Ogunbiyi.

They cast their votes on Saturday during the exercise with dozens of other relatives and supporters welcoming them with cheers at the various polling wards and units across the state.

The incumbent governor, Oyetola, who arrived at the polling unit with the first lady of the state, cast their votes at Boripe 06, Ward 1, Unit 2, while Adeleke cast his vote with his wife at unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North.

