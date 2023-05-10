Oyetola accepts Supreme Court verdict, congratulates Adeleke

The Osun State former Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court to uphold the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, won the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state.

Oyetola, meanwhile, charged Adeleke to roll up his sleeves and concentrate solely on the delivery of good governance to the people which was the major reason for his election last year.

The former governor, in a congratulatory message personally signed on Wednesday after the Supreme Court upheld Adeleke’s election as governor of the state, urged that the former lawmaker should put politics aside and focus on delivering dividend of democracy to the people.

According to him, To the Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your victory at the Supreme Court. While I pray for your tenure to be prosperous for our people and the State, I urge you to focus on the delivery of good governance.”

Putting politics aside, the former governor stated that the time had come to let his successor know that the interest of the masses must be most paramount without any restriction or discrimination whether based on political persuasion, creed, or religion.

“Whatever personal differences we have must give way to the advancement of our great State. The security of the Osun people must be guaranteed regardless of their religious and political affiliations. I pray for peace and progress in your tenure,” he added.

According to him, although the verdict of the apex court is against the wishes of his party’s members and supporters, he accepts it in the interest of peace and development of the state.

Oyetola urged members of his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), his supporters, and those who voted him during the July 16, 2022 governorship election to accept the judgement as the will of God and move on.

“We strongly believe we presented a good case before the Supreme Court but the Court thought otherwise and has given its verdict. While the outcome is against our wish and that of our party members and supporters, we are all bound to accept it as law-abiding citizens,” he stated.

“To our members and supporters across the state, I urge you all to accept the verdict of the Court and move on. The present situation is a win-win for us. It’s both a loss and victory rolled into one. While we lost Osun technically, we gained Nigeria.”

The former governor, who asked the APC members and supporters not to feel sad or depressed over the decision of the court, encouraged them to gear up for the tasks ahead of the party. He also appreciated the leadership of the party in the state and at the national level for its commitment and support throughout the period of the legal tussle.

“I remain committed to the growth and development of Osun. I will therefore continue to work with well-meaning citizens of Osun, associations and institutions to facilitate the development of our dear State,” he said.

“Similarly, I urge all citizens of Osun to continue to exhibit the Omoluabi ethos and uphold the dreams of our forebears for the State, irrespective of party affiliations.”

