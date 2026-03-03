Oyekan declares Lagos readiness for state police

As President Bola Tinubu educates national assembly members on the need to review the constitution towards allowing establishment of State Police, the General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, has declared that State is fully prepared for the establishment law enforcement agency for Lagos.

Oyekan affirmed that the state’s existing security framework has been structured and well-positioned for the transition into performing the role of State Police.

‎Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, Oyekan noted that the Agency, widely regarded as a pioneer of community policing in Nigeria, is strategically structured to evolve into a state security apparatus once the legal framework for State Police is enacted.

He explained that the LNSA has undergone significant restructuring and re-engineering to align with modern safety and security demands, adopting a proactive, technology backed and intelligence-driven model across the state.

‎“We are not designed to merely react to incidents. Our Corps Officers are trained to anticipate, prevent, and mitigate security threats before they occur.”

Oyekan, who was recently reappointed for a second five-year term by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to strengthening grassroots security architecture.

He emphasized that under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, the Agency and its Corps arm will continue to evolve into a modern, efficient, and responsive safety institution capable of advancing the vision of a safer Lagos.