Oyekan attributes Lagos Community police achievements to Sanwo-Olu’s support

The General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency (LNSA), Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, has attributed the numerous arrests and crime preventions recorded by the agency to the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s support to personnel.

Oyekan noted that the governor, through his office, provided the LNSA officers with security gadgets and prompt salary payment which has motivated the agency to advance safer Lagos ideology.

He stated this after receiving a Recognition Award at the 7th Prime Excellence Recognition Award (PERA) ceremony, held in Ikeja.

The award, according to the organisers, was for his outstanding contributions to enhancing safety and security across Lagos State.

While dedicating the award to Governor Sanwo-Olu, he noted that his accomplishments were made possible through the Governor’s support and the platform provided to advance a safer Lagos.

Earlier, the organisers of the award ceremony described the record of the agency since Oyekan assumed office as time-tested achievements.

They noted that Oyekan has continuously being strengthening the Agency immediately after his appointment by the governor.

Meanwhile, they urged the governor to bestow on him higher responsibilities where he could further serve for the benefit of Lagos and Nigeria.