Oyebanji freezes Ekiti accounts, makes first appointments

The newly sworn-in Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has frozen the State Government accounts immediately, as a measure to prevent corruption in the state.

Oyebanji has also retained Yinka Oyebode as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), the immediate media manager for the former governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, during his first and second terms.

The governor has also appointed an academic, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He made the pronouncement hours after he was sworn in as the state governor at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Sunday.

In a statement by Oyebode, titled “Freezing of state government accounts”, said that the directives take effect immediately.

According to the CPS, all accounting officers and financial institutions are urged to comply with this directive”

